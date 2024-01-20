LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-01-24

LONDON, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.53% to $2164.50, copper price up by 0.91% to $8355.00, lead price up by 1.55% to $2093.00, nickel price stood at $16190.00, tin price up by 1.38% to $25750.00, zinc price up by 0.65% to $2471.00, molybdenum price stood at $43000.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.