Croatian Foreign Minister welcomes direct contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman discussed issues related to the enhancement of cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Croatia has issued a statement, summarizing the outcomes of the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries.



The Croatian Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the well-established parliamentary and judicial relations. Mutual interest in strengthening economic cooperation between Croatia and Armenia was also underscored.



Minister Grlić Radman noted the increase in exports to Armenia for the second consecutive year, highlighting the existing potential in the fields of information technology, transport infrastructure, transition to green and digital technologies, the pharmaceutical industry and demining.



Minister Radman also emphasized the EU’s constant support for efforts to achieve stable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, based on the principles of sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity.