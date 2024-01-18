Nicolas Anelka visits Armenia for new football academy project

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Nicolas Anelka, the French professional football manager and retired player has arrived in Armenia.

At a meeting with young footballers at the Khoren Hovhannisyan Football Academy on Wednesday, Anelka announced plans to open a new football academy in Armenia.

“We want to open a new football academy here. I know that your country has big football potential. Besides our plans to open an academy, we also intend to work in textile production for children. Major football opportunities are opening here for us. I am sure that there are very good kids here, but we must work with them. Becoming a football player is their big dream, and why not, maybe we can give them that opportunity” Anelka said.

The former French footballer told the children at the academy to enjoy each training session and go out to the field with excitement. He arrived in Armenia at the invitation of the French-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI France Arménie).