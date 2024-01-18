French senators introduce motion for resolution condemning Azeri attack in Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The French Senate will debate a motion for a resolution to condemn Azerbaijan's military offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh and prevent any further attempts at aggression and violation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan and demanding the guarantee of the right of return of the Armenian population to Nagorno-Karabakh.

The motion for resolution, published on the Senate website, reaffirms the inviolability of the territorial integrity of Armenia, and calls for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal, to their initial positions, of Azerbaijani forces and their allies from the sovereign territory of Armenia.

It warns the French Government, the European Union and the international community about the hegemonic ambitions of Azerbaijan and Turkey as well as the danger they represent for the Republic of Armenia, its territorial integrity and peace in the Caucasus.

The motion seeks to call on the French government to demand from the Republic of Azerbaijan, under penalty of sanctions, the immediate release of the civilian and military prisoners it holds and the immediate return of the bodies of Armenian soldiers killed in combat.

The draft resolution strongly condemns the military offensive of September 19 and 20, 2023 led by Azerbaijan, with the support of its allies, in Nagorno-Karabakh, which forced almost the entire Armenian population to flee. The senators also condemn the arbitrary arrest of political leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The senators wrote that “the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, when placed under Azerbaijani administration, was repeatedly subjected to organized massacres; considering that the reports of the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance of the Council of Europe (ECRI) and the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) attest to the impossibility of the Armenian populations to live freely in Azerbaijan and that, consequently, the security and freedom of the Armenian populations of Nagorno-Karabakh are not guaranteed…”