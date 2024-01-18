Armenian President invites King Philippe of Belgium to Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan had a meeting with the King Philippe of Belgium, the Presidential Office stated.

The situation in the South Caucasus region, the friendly relations between Armenia and Belgium, and the deepening of the Armenia-EU partnership were discussed during the meeting.

"In his speech, the King of Belgium shared his warm impressions from his private visit to Armenia and highly appreciated the role of the Belgian Armenian community in the country's life," reads the statement.

According to the source, the parties discussed the democratic reforms implemented in Armenia in recent years.

It is noted that at the end of the meeting, President Vahagn Khachaturyan invited King Philippe to visit Armenia.