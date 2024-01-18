Bilateral trade potential between Armenia and UAE not exhausted, says Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan on Tuesday received the delegation led by the chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates and vice-president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi.

Welcoming the guest, Alen Simonyan noted that the UAE is one of Armenia's reliable and important partners. The results of the high-level political dialogue, friendly relations, and dynamic interaction established between the two countries are evident, the National Assembly of Armenia said in a statement.

“According to the results of 2023, the UAE is the second largest trade partner of Armenia. In 2023, the trade volume exceeded 2 billion USD.

The Speaker of the Parliament expressed confidence that the bilateral trade potential is not yet exhausted and affirmed that the Armenian government is ready to assist in promoting the process,’’ reads the statement.

According to the source, an agreement has been reached to enhance the institutional foundations of bilateral inter-parliamentary relations through the signing of a cooperation agreement.

Referring to the current security situation in the South Caucasus and Armenia's efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, the Speaker of the Parliament emphasized that Armenia has adopted a peace agenda and presented its 'Crossroads of Peace' project.

During the meeting, the comprehensive economic cooperation between Armenia and the UAE was touched upon.