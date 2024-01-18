Preparations for the final of UEFA Futsal Champions League 2024 in Yerevan discussed

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. A discussion was held at the office of the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, Arayik Harutyunyan, dedicated to the preparations for holding the UEFA Futsal Champions League 2024 final in Armenia, the press service of the Government of Armenia said in a statement.

Karen Giloyan, the deputy minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Armen Melikbekyan, the president of the Football Federation of Armenia, Karen Ghazaryan, the director of the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, and others attended the discussion.

As FFA President Armen Melikbekyan noted, the semi-finals will be held on May 3, the match for the third place and the final will take place on May 5. All matches will be held at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan. The final will be broadcast in more than 70 countries.

According to the source, the Spanish "Barcelona" and "Palma Futsal", as well as the Portuguese "Sporting" and "Benfica" will participate in the Futsal Champions League "Final of 4". It was noted that a large number of fans will visit Armenia. The visit of UEFA representatives is also expected in the near future in order to discuss the preparations.

Arayik Harutyunyan emphasized the necessity and importance of organizing the final at a high level in Armenia and expressed the readiness of the Armenian government to assist in these works.