Armenia First President meets with Iranian ambassador

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. On January 16, the first president of the Republic of Armenia, Levon Ter-Petrosyan met with Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani at his private residence. Arman Musinyan, the spokesperson of the first president, said on social media.

During the two-hour conversation, the strengthening of Armenian-Iranian friendship, deepening of bilateral economic and cultural relations, as well as regional security issues and ensuring uninterrupted operation of communication routes and development were discussed in detail.