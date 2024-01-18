Reconstruction worth $114,000,000 carried out in Armavir Province in 2018-2023

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Various reconstruction works worth over 46,6 billion drams (equivalent to $114,000,000) were implemented in the Armavir Province in 2018-2023, the government said in a statement.

In particular, 111,4 kilometers of roads, 87,4 kilometers of lighting, 143,5 kilometers of gasification, 336,2 kilometers of water lines and 28 kindergartens were either built, reconstructed or repaired.