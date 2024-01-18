Nicolas Anelka to visit Armenia to discuss opening football academy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Nicolas Anelka, the French professional football manager and retired player will visit Armenia on January 16-20 at the invitation of the French-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI France Arménie).

The Paris Saint-Germain F.C. ambassador will discuss, among other issues, the establishment of an international-standard football academy in Armenia, CCI France Arménie said in a statement.