Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 January 2024

Nicolas Anelka to visit Armenia to discuss opening football academy

Nicolas Anelka to visit Armenia to discuss opening football academy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Nicolas Anelka, the French professional football manager and retired player will visit Armenia on January 16-20 at the invitation of the French-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI France Arménie).  

The Paris Saint-Germain F.C. ambassador will discuss, among other issues, the establishment of an international-standard football academy in Armenia, CCI France Arménie said in a statement.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]