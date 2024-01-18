Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. An explosion at a furniture workshop in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Monday killed six people and injured two dozen others, officials said, reports Agence France-Presse.

"The bodies of six people have been found and removed from the rubble," the prosecutor's office said.

It is noted that at least 24 people were injured, three of whom were pulled from the rubble, it said earlier.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear but prosecutors said they had lanched a criminal investigation into a breach of "fire safety regulations".