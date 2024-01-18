Yeremyan Academy recertified by Activate Learning Group, City of Oxford College- Director

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. "Yeremyan Academy of Culinary Arts and Hospitality" is summarizing the activities of 2023.

In an interview with Armepress, the director of the academy, Aida Tigranyan discussed the programs implemented during the previous year, highlighted achievements, touched upon international collaborations and further activities.

Ahead of the 5th anniversary of the Yeremyan Academy, the center has been recertified by Activate Learning Group, City of Oxford College

2023 was quite a productive year for the Academy, both from the point of view of international and local collaborations and from the point of view of replenishing the army of our students.

One of our most significant achievements in 2023 was the re-certification by our partner, City of Oxford College. This achievement is a testament to our years of effective, consistent, and purposeful efforts.

Assessment and re-certification are carried out in line with high international standards and, usually, after the assessment, certain observations and instructions related to improving the work quality are given.

I am proud to announce that we have received outstanding assessments from our international partners. This circumstance is, of course, more binding, and the Academy is committed to maintaining the same level of dedication and pace in the future activities.

In terms of programs implemented through international cooperation, 2023 was a remarkably fruitful year for us.

Similar to previous years, 2023 continued to be marked by active collaboration, joint projects, and interesting initiatives for us.

Cooperating with various organizations and embassies, we welcomed guests and organized events for the exchange of experience and knowledge.

In June, we had a successful cooperation with the US Embassy in Armenia. As part of the joint initiative of the Culinary Diplomacy Program and the US Embassy, we hosted a famous American chef, the star of the "Chopped" cooking TV show, Amanda Freitag.

Amanda also organized a competition for our students, following the format of the renowned American cooking show "Chopped." Subsequently, she shared her experience and skills. Amanda was deeply impressed by the enthusiasm and creative approaches displayed by the participants, and, naturally, by the Academy as well.



Our joint work with the Italian Embassy in Armenia was our second initiative. As part of the "Days of Italian Cuisine" event, we hosted a master class and facilitated an experience exchange program for both Italian chefs and students.

On the initiative of the Italian Embassy in Armenia, Professors Raffaele Massanova and Giaquinto Michele Aniello, along with students from the Ancel Case Higher Culinary Educational Institution of Italy, visited Armenia. We exchanged the secrets of our cuisine and traditions, and our Italian colleagues reciprocated by sharing theirs. This experience proved to be highly successful for both parties; our guests were thoroughly impressed with the Academy, its technical equipment, and programs.

These two cooperations will be continuous; we have already agreements. During the year, we hosted various guests, high-ranking officials, ambassadors. Those visits will be the basis for interesting and important projects for further strong cooperation.

One of the significant projects implemented in 2023 was the "Hot Kitchen," in which the Academy was also actively involved. The project applicants and participants, witnessing the Academy's capabilities, became even more enthused and interested in pursuing a career as a chef. This stands as the most significant assessment and proof that we are on the right track in fulfilling our mission, continuing to contribute to elevating the role of the chef profession. Several participants have already applied to us to further their professional education.

Assisting our compatriots from Artsakh remains a top priority for us.

We have always implemented projects for our compatriots. Following the events of September 2023, our entire team mobilized. We developed programs for accelerated courses in cooking, confectionery, and restaurant management and service, and we started the acceptance of forcibly displaced persons from Artsakh.

Our goal was to assist them by providing the necessary knowledge and skills to address employment challenges. Following the courses, job opportunities were offered, especially within "Yeremyan Projects" restaurants, and many participants accepted the offers. The course program for citizens of Artsakh is currently ongoing.

Ahead are the 5th anniversary events

In 2023, we had around 400 students, which is quite a good result. 2024 is a jubilee year for us. We will celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Academy's activity, and we will carry out interesting initiatives and events.

We will continue to improve our educational programs, new collaborations and projects.