Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 January 2024

Karekin II to visit United States and UK

Karekin II to visit United States and UK

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Karekin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church will visit the United States and the United Kingdom, the Church said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said Karekin II has left for “the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church in the U.S., and the Diocese of the Armenian Church in Great Britain and Ireland.”

Karekin II will meet with philanthropists of diocesan organizations and the Armenian Apostolic Church to discuss the church programs.




Related News





youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]