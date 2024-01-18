LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-01-24

LONDON, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.96% to $2223.50, copper price down by 0.43% to $8390.00, lead price down by 1.35% to $2088.50, nickel price down by 1.06% to $16350.00, tin price up by 0.41% to $24700.00, zinc price down by 0.93% to $2503.00, molybdenum price stood at $43000.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.