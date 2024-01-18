Louvre's new department for Byzantine Arts and Christianity in the East to include Armenia
20:20, 12 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS: The Louvre is preparing the opening of a new department of Byzantine Arts and Christianity in the East, including Armenia, Ambassador of France to Armenia Olivier Decottignies said in a post on X.
“The Louvre is the most visited museum in the world (9.6 million visitors per year). It is preparing the opening of a new department of Byzantine Arts and Christianity in the East, including Armenia.
In Armenia, the Louvre is assisting in the redesign of the Erebuni Museum," the French ambassador wrote.
