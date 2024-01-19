Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Armenia to attend Ukraine Peace Formula talks in Davos

Armenia to attend Ukraine Peace Formula talks in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan will travel to Switzerland to participate in the 4th Ukraine Peace Formula meeting.

Grigoryan’s office said the meeting will take place on January 14 in Davos.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]