LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-01-24

LONDON, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 January:

The price of aluminum stood at $2245.00, copper price up by 0.44% to $8426.00, lead price up by 1.58% to $2117.00, nickel price up by 1.94% to $16525.00, tin price up by 1.03% to $24600.00, zinc price up by 0.40% to $2526.50, molybdenum price stood at $43000.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.