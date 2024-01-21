Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   21 January 2024

GTB Steel to continue plant construction in Ararat village instead of Yeraskh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will provide funds to GTB Steel for its project to build a steelworks in the village of Ararat which was originally supposed to be built in Yeraskh but was moved due to safety precautions after multiple cross-border shooting attacks by Azeri forces.

The US-affiliated company had spent nearly 2 billion drams during its construction work in Yeraskh.

The government of Armenia adopted a decision on January 11 to provide 3,500,000,000 drams in budgetary loan to the Pan-Armenian Fund investment fund, which is managed by the Armenian Development and Investment Corporation universal crediting organization, with the purpose of financing the GTB Steel project in Ararat.








