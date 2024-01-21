Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   21 January 2024

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-01-24

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-01-24

LONDON, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.09% to $2245.00, copper price down by 0.22% to $8389.00, lead price up by 0.82% to $2084.00, nickel price down by 0.67% to $16210.00, tin price down by 0.55% to $24350.00, zinc price down by 0.45% to $2516.50, molybdenum price stood at $43000.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]