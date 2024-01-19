Russian official visits Kapan to discuss plans to open consulate-general

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. A Russian foreign ministry official has visited the Armenian town of Kapan to discuss Moscow’s plans to open a consulate-general there, the Russian Embassy in Armenia said in a press release.

The issue was discussed between Russian Foreign Ministry official Sergey Chashchikhin and Kapan Mayor Gevorg Parsyan.

The Russian official thanked the Kapan leadership for support.

The importance of establishing and developing close ties between Kapan and Russian cities was underscored.

Promising directions for cultural-humanitarian and trade-economic cooperation were discussed.