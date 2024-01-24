Greek Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
11:15, 10 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece George Gerapetritis visited on Wednesday the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide a day after arriving in Armenia on an official visit.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan accompanied his Greek counterpart at the memorial.
FM Gerapetritis placed a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame.
