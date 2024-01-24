Greek Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece George Gerapetritis visited on Wednesday the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide a day after arriving in Armenia on an official visit.

Photos by Hayk Badalyan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan accompanied his Greek counterpart at the memorial.

FM Gerapetritis placed a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame.