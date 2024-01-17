BTA. Bulgarian Pianist, French Jazz Guitar Player to Stage Concert in Sofia

SOFIA, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS/BTA.Bulgarian pianist Jivko Petrov and French jazz guitar player Hugo Lippi will give a concert titled "Between Friends" at the Sofia Live Club on January 25, the organizers of the Bulgarian Cultural Institute in Paris said.

This will be the two artists' second joint appearance on stage after a concert at the Sunset-Sunside Jazz Club in Paris in December 2023.



Jivko Petrov is among the most influential contemporary Bulgarian musicians. He is a pianist, composer, arranger and producer. The Jivko Petrov Trio (JP3) that he established in 2008 with Dimitar Semov (drums) and Vesselin Vesselinov "Eko" (bass) soon became one of the most celebrated jazz trios in Bulgaria. They have released five albums. Petrov presented his first solo album "After 4" in the spring of 2015 and his second, "Ten", in 2019.

Hugo Lippi was born in Portsmouth, England, in 1977. He has been playing the guitar since age 17 at various clubs and concert halls in Normandy. He settled in Paris in 1998 and soon became a fixture of the Rue des Lombards clubs. Lippi has been touring Europe, Japan, Africa and America since 2000. He has performed together with Sarah McKenzie, Melody Gardot and Michael Legend. In 2019 he won the Best Musician Award of the French Jazz Academy.

