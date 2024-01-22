Sergey Parajanov statue unveiled in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Artists and government officials attended the ceremonial inauguration of the Sergey Parajanov statue in Yerevan as part of a series of celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of birth of the late renowned filmmaker.

The statue was unveiled on January 9 and will soon be installed at the square adjacent to the Cinema House. The square itself will be named Colour of Pomegranates, a reference to Parajanov’s iconic eponymous 1969 art film.

The statue was sculpted by Ara Alekyan.

Arayik Harutyunyan, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office and Head of the Organizational Commission of the 100th Anniversary Celebrations of Sergey Parajanov, told reporters at the inauguration in Cinema House that 2023 and 2024 will mark the anniversaries of renowned artists such as Aram Khachaturyan, Sergey Parajanov, Charles Aznavour and others. “These are people who represent the Armenian nation around the world. The celebrations, confirmed by the government commission, will be organized throughout the whole year. We’ve approved over thirty programs, and we will celebrate the anniversary of birth not only in Yerevan, but in other cities as well, and also abroad, in Georgia and France,” Harutyunyan said.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan lauded the statue and said that it is a fine embodiment of the late artist. Andreasyan said she hopes that a Walk of Fame will be opened outside the Cinema House in Yerevan and the statue will be moved there.

Parajanov’s friends also attended the ceremony.