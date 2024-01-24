Serviceman found shot dead in outpost

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. An on-duty serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was found shot dead around 06:20, January 9 in his designated outpost, the defence ministry said.

Serviceman Karen A. Karapetyan's body had a gunshot wound, authorities said.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

In a statement, the defence ministry extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman.

Updates:

14:48 - Authorities reported that an enlisted serviceman has been arrested on suspicion of killing serviceman Karen A. Karapetyan.