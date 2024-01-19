Armenia responds to Azerbaijani proposals on peace treaty

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia replied on January 4 to Azerbaijan’s proposals regarding a peace treaty, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan said.

“On January 4, the Armenian side responded to Azerbaijan’s proposals regarding the peace treaty,” he said during an interview with Public Television. “We responded to their proposals within two weeks. We now expect Azerbaijan’s response,” Grigoryan said.

The official said that the two sides haven’t made progress in certain issues. “We expect to be able to advance around these issues soon. We expect to finalize the outstanding issues through negotiations and exchanges and sign a peace treaty as soon as possible,” Grigoryan said.