Armenia opens Honorary Consulate in Costa Rica

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS.  By the decree of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Claudio Maloff  has been appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in the Republic of Costa Rica, the Armenian Embassy in Mexico said on social media.

“We are pleased to announce that the Republic of Armenia is opening an honorary consulate in the Republic of Costa Rica in order to strengthen economic, cultural, academic and tourism ties between the two countries,” reads the statement.








