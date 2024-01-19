Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Armenian Foreign Minister meets with US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. On January 8, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Louis Bono, the Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations, the U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the foreign ministry said.

According to the source, during the meeting, the interlocutors discussed regional security issues, including the normalization process of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.








