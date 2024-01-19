Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

President of UAE arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS.  President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

According to Azerbaijani media, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and other officials.








