Armenian national football team to face Czechia in friendly match

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team will play a friendly match against Czechia, the Football Federation of Armenia said in a press release.

The match will take place on March 26 in Prague.

Details will be reported additionally.








