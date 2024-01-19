Kylian Mbappé turns to Premier League after rejecting Real Madrid

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Kylian Mbappe could prioritise a move to the Premier League after snubbing Real Madrid's attempts to get him to sign a pre-contract agreement, Goal.com reports.

Mbappe can leave Paris Saint-Germain in a free transfer after his contract expires at the end of the season. Madrid have long been the favourites to sign him, having made several attempts to lure him to the Spanish capital in recent transfer windows. However, Mbappe is not happy with Madrid setting a deadline on an agreement, The Times reports, and is considering other options - including a Premier League transfer.

Liverpool are seen as Mbappe's most likely destination should he turn down Madrid's advances and pursue a move to England. The 25-year-old has been open about his admiration for Jurgen Klopp's team and PSG see the Reds as the main challengers to the signing of Mbappe.