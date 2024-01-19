Armenia’s candidacy was successful in all elections of international organizations in 2023

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. During 2023, Armenia’s candidacy was successful in all elections of international organizations, Armenia's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan said in a post on X.

“Our thanks to countries who supported Armenia’s candidacy!

Kudos to all colleagues who worked on respective files,” wrote Badalyan, presenting the attached list of the international organizations where Armenia's candidacy was confirmed in the elections.