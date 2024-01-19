Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Armenia’s candidacy was successful in all elections of international organizations in 2023

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. During 2023, Armenia’s candidacy was successful in all elections of international organizations,  Armenia's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani  Badalyan said in a post on X.

“Our thanks to countries who supported  Armenia’s candidacy!

Kudos to all colleagues who worked on respective files,” wrote Badalyan, presenting the attached list of the international organizations where Armenia's candidacy was confirmed in the elections.

  • UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) for 2024-2026
  • UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) for 2024-2027
  • Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency( IAEA) for 2023-2025
  • UN Committee for Program and Coordination (CPC) for 2024-2026
  •  UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict for 2023-2027







