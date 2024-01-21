LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-01-24
LONDON, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 January:
The price of aluminum down by 0.65% to $2287.00, copper price down by 0.14% to $8470.50, lead price down by 0.73% to $2045.00, nickel price down by 1.52% to $16250.00, tin price down by 0.18% to $25205.00, zinc price down by 1.56% to $2553.50, molybdenum price stood at $43000.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
