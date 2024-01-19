Iran vows response to Kerman terror attack

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Iran will respond to the Kerman terror attack, Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani has said.

“Our nation is in sorrow,” Sobhani told Armenpress when asked whether Iran will respond to the Kerman bombings given that the Islamic State assumed responsibility for the bombings. “We are under public pressure in terms of giving a strong response. But we don’t want to act emotionally. We will respond accordingly taking into account the time and the form of the response. Terrorists can’t hold us back from our path by creating an atmosphere of fear. We will definitely punish our enemies, but we will take into account that factors [time and form of response.]”