UN Security Council condemns the terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman, Iran and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable, the Security Council said in a press release.

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack in the city of Kerman, the Islamic Republic of Iran on 3 January,” reads the statement.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable.