Iranian President postpones Türkiye visit after terror attack in Kerman

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi canceled his planned visit to Türkiye after attacks in the southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday that killed more than 100 people and injured over 200.

"Following the terrorist attacks in Kerman that martyred many Iranians, the president has canceled his visit to Turkey ... this trip will take place in an appropriate time," Mohammad Jamshidi, political deputy at Raisi's office, told IRNA state news agency, according to Reuters.

Turkey's state news agency Anadolu reported that the visit was delayed to a later date.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed condolences to his Iranian counterpart over the deadly explosions near the tomb of slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

During the call, Erdogan reiterated his call for joint action in the fight against terrorism with Iran.

Meanwhile, it was decided to postpone the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Türkiye to a later date. Raisi was scheduled to arrive in Türkiye on Thursday, Anadolu reported.