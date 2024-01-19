At least 73 killed in blasts near Qasem Soleimani’s grave in Iran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. At least 73 people were killed and 171 injured on Wednesday in the Iranian city of Kerman after twin blasts near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani, in what local officials called a terror attack, according to state media.

The first explosion was 700 meters away from Soleimani’s grave, and the second was a kilometer (0.6 miles) away as pilgrims visited the site, according to IRNA.

Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike ordered by then-President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport four years ago Wednesday.

The Lieutenant Governor of Kerman Province said the blasts were terror attacks, according to IRIB news agency.