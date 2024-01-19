Mkhitaryan named 2023 Footballer of the Year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named Footballer of the Year in a vote organized by the Football Federation.

The Inter Milan midfielder garnered 81 points in the vote and won his 11th Footballer of the Year title.

Eduard Spertsyan, the Armenian national team midfielder, who also plays for the Krasnodar FC, and Lucas Zelarayán, the Armenian national team midfielder and Al-Fateh midfielder, were the runners-up with 48 and 21 points respectively.