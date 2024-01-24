Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 January 2024

Two young Armenians arrested after the attack on the Armenian quarter in Jerusalem

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. After an attack by armed men on the territory of the “Cow Garden” in the Armenian quarter of Jerusalem, two young Armenians have been arrested, the Movement for the Protection and Preservation of the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem said.

"Tomorrow they  will be brought to the court. The lawyers hired by the Movement for the Protection and Preservation of the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem will represent them during the court proceedings,” the statement reads.

The movement urges the Armenian Patriarchate to use all possible means through its connections with the police, the municipality and the government to secure the immediate release of the boys.








