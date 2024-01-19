France expels two Azerbaijan diplomats for 'reciprocity'

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. France has declared two employees of Azerbaijan's embassy persona non grata in a move of "reciprocity", Reuters reported citing the French Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry on Tuesday declared two employees of France's embassy persona non grata over "conduct that is not compatible with their diplomatic status".

The French foreign ministry said in a statement it "categorically denies" the allegations, noting it had summoned Azerbaijan's ambassador "to communicate these elements".