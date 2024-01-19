Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Iranian President Raisi, Egyptian President hold phone call

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi in a phone call Saturday, marking the first direct communication between the leaders, Raisi’s deputy chief of staff said in a post on X.

It is noted that the Iranian President Raisi congratulated Sisi on his re-election. 
The leaders discussed recent developments in Gaza. Both presidents agreed to take concrete steps toward resolving longstanding issues between their nations.







