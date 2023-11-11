Iranian President Raisi urges Islamic leaders to reach firm decision on Palestine

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called on the leaders of Islamic countries to reach a firm decision on the issue of Palestine and fully implement it.

Speaking before departing Tehran on Saturday morning to attend the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Raisi emphasized the importance of concrete actions, reports the Iranian news agency IRNA.

“It is expected that the heads of Islamic countries will reach a firm decision on the issue of Palestine, which is the most important issue in the world, and the decision will be fully implemented,” he said, calling for action instead of paying lip service to the Palestinian issue.

As IRNA reports, Raisi noted that Palestine is the reason behind the establishment of the OIC, adding that an immediate halt to Israeli bombardment of Gaza, opening of a way to help the people of Gaza, lifting the blockade of the enclave, and realization of Gaza’s rights are the main goals of the organization.