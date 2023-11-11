LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-11-23

LONDON, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 November:

The price of aluminum down by 0.69% to $ 2221.00, copper price down by 0.30% to 8086.00$, lead price up by 0.50% to $2190.00, nickel price down by 2.73% to $17450.00, tin price down by 0.30% to $24600.00, zinc price down by 0.38% to $2590.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.