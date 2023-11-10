YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. During the question and answer session at the "6th Peace Forum" panel discussion held in Paris, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan referred to the "Western Azerbaijan" thesis put forward by the official Baku.

Nikol Pashinyan drew the attention of the audience to the growing rhetoric by Azerbaijan, by which the Republic of Armenia is called "Western Azerbaijan".

"This is a very disturbing message, and this narrative is sponsored by the government. But if Azerbaijan reaffirms the three principles on which we have reached an agreement with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan, it will signify that we can continue to move forward," said the Prime Minister of Armenia.