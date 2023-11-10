Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Korea discuss efforts to establish stability and peace in the region

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. On November 10, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Paris on a working visit, had a meeting with Park Jin, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

''The interlocutors discussed agenda issues of Armenian-Korean cooperation. Thoughts were exchanged on issues related to the deepening of bilateral political dialogue, the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, science and education, innovations and high technologies.

In the context of the most effective realization of the existing potential in the above directions, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Korea reaffirmed their intentions to mutually open diplomatic missions in both countries. Issues of interaction with the Korea International Cooperation Agency were also addressed.

Collaboration between the two countries within international platforms was also on the agenda of the meeting.

Reflecting on the regional security issues, Minister Mirzoyan presented to his Korean counterpart the situation created as a result of the ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan and the measures implemented to address the problems faced by more than 100,000 forcibly displaced Armenians.

In this context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized effective cooperation with international partners and institutions.

The interlocuters touched upon the efforts aimed at establishing stability and peace in the region,'' reads the statement.