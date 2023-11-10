PM Pashinyan presents the “Crossroads of the World” project at the Paris Peace Forum

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. During the panel discussion at the "6th Paris Peace Conference", Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, presenting the "Crossroads of Peace" project, noted that it is aimed at connecting the regional countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey, with railways, roads, cables, gas pipelines, power lines or to strengthen existing connections.

''The South Caucasus needs peace, that is, a situation where all countries in the region live with open borders, are connected by active economic, political, cultural ties, and have accumulated experience and traditions of resolving all issues using the tools of diplomacy and dialogue.

Without the resumption of transport communications, it will be very difficult to ensure such a situation, and given this fact, the Armenian government has presented the “Crossroads of the World” project.

The “Crossroads of the World” project will also be beneficial for Georgia and Iran, including bilaterally, as well as in terms of strengthening relations with Azerbaijan, Turkey and Armenia,’’ Pashinyan said, expressing hope that they would be able to implement the project as a guarantee of stable and long-term peace in the region,'' said Pashinyan.

According to PM Pashinyan, the implementation of the "Crossroads of Peace" project would be beneficial not only for the region, but also for international trade, communication and stability.

“And I hope for support not only from the countries of the region, but also from the international community, in general. Undoubtedly, we are facing a very important and historical crossroads. Let's make it a crossroads of peace", concluded Armenian Prime Minister.