Armenian Prime Minister meets with US Assistant Secretary of State

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received, at his temporary residence in Paris, James O'Brien, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the PM's Office said in a statement.



''The PM emphasized the US’ role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, and stressed its continuity.



Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to the "Crossroads of Peace" project of the Armenian government and added that the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures should take place based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity and equality.



During the meeting the PM touched upon the humanitarian problems of more than 100,000 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing policy, as well as the steps taken by the Armenian government to overcome them,'' reads the statement.