LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-11-23

LONDON, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 November:

The price of aluminum down by 1.65% to $2236.50, copper price down by 0.75% to $8110.00, lead price down by 0.77% to $2179.00, nickel price down by 0.75% to $17940.00, tin price down by 0.60% to $24675.00, zinc price down by 0.54% to $2600.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.