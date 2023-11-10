LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-11-23
LONDON, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 November:
The price of aluminum down by 1.65% to $2236.50, copper price down by 0.75% to $8110.00, lead price down by 0.77% to $2179.00, nickel price down by 0.75% to $17940.00, tin price down by 0.60% to $24675.00, zinc price down by 0.54% to $2600.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:55 Paris Peace Forum 2023: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Anna Hakobyan attend Élysée Palace reception
- 09:43 Armenia hosts World Sambo Championships 2023
- 09:06 European Stocks - 09-11-23
- 09:05 US stocks down - 09-11-23
- 09:04 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-11-23
- 09:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 09-11-23
- 09:03 Oil Prices Up - 09-11-23
- 11.09-23:52 Prime Minister of Armenia, President of France meet in Paris
- 11.09-21:01 Armenia grateful for rapid deployment of UNESCO emergency mission to assess the educational needs of refugee children
- 11.09-20:25 PM Pashinyan arrives in Paris
- 11.09-20:19 Armenian Foreign Minister, UNESCO Director-General emphasize importance of sending fact-finding mission to Karabakh
- 11.09-18:26 Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs receives World Bank delegation
- 11.09-18:25 The World Bank offers Armenia ways to increase the efficiency of public expenditures
- 11.09-17:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-11-23
- 11.09-17:19 Asian Stocks - 09-11-23
- 11.09-17:17 Bulgarian Nuclear Society President: Nuclear Energy Sector in Good Condition, Many Countries Strive to Achieve What Bulgaria Has
- 11.09-16:50 Russia to send 40 tons of humanitarian aid for forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno- Karabakh
- 11.09-16:37 Hayk Melikyan and Anush Nikogosyan to Celebrate Brahms' 190th Birthday in Yerevan
- 11.09-16:24 EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting agenda includes Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization
- 11.09-15:20 French journalists win Varenne award for Nagorno-Karabakh article
- 11.09-14:35 Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan eulogizes late Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanian in Paris
- 11.09-13:55 Exclusive: Nagorno-Karabakh exodus was genocide, says former ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo
- 11.09-13:18 No agreement yet on new Armenian-Azerbaijani summit, says Deputy FM
- 11.09-13:13 Armenian Prime Minister visits France for Paris Peace Forum 2023, meeting with Macron
- 11.09-13:05 Armenia, Italy discuss defense cooperation
16:53, 11.03.2023
4220 views Disturbing video shows Azeri soldier ransacking children’s room in abandoned home of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh
15:32, 11.06.2023
3479 views Armenia, United States discuss development of military cooperation
15:58, 11.06.2023
3267 views Investor ignores Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem’s cancellation of land deal and starts demolition works
19:29, 11.03.2023
3099 views There are serious concerns about Azerbaijan's ongoing ambitions, territorial claims against Armenia– Foreign Minister
13:44, 11.08.2023
2928 views Armenia buys Zen Anti-Drone System from India - EurAsian Times