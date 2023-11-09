Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November 2023

PM Pashinyan arrives in Paris

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS.  The Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, together with his spouse Anna Hakobyan, has arrived in the French Republic on a working visit, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Today PM Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.
The Armenian PM will participate in the Paris Peace Forum on November 10.







