Armenia, Italy discuss defense cooperation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. On November 9, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received the delegation led by the Chief of the Defence Staff of Italy Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who is in Armenia on a working visit, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

Issues related to the Armenian-Italian defense cooperation and regional security were discussed.

The Minister of Defense emphasized the prospects for development of relations in various aspects of bilateral interest, on which agreements were reached during the meeting.