LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-11-23

LONDON, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 November:

The price of aluminum up by 0.44% to $2274.00, copper price up by 0.23% to $8171.00, lead price up by 1.15% to $2196.00, nickel price up by 1.15% to $18075.00, tin price up by 1.33% to $24825.00, zinc price up by 2.35% to $2614.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.